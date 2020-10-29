Free COVID-19 testing continues in Missouri, U.S. Health Department continues testing in surge areas

To deal with increased coronavirus cases in some areas of the state, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced free COVID-19 surge testing that will continue each week until the end of the year in Columbia, Branson, St. Louis, Cape Girardeau, and Lee’s Summit.

The department says testing at these locations is available to individuals 5 years and older – including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 coronavirus; and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus. Individuals seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located. Individuals under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.

Pre-register online at DoINeedaCovid19Test.com.

Registration is now open for community testing in Adair, Buchanan, Butler, Clay, Cole, Greene, Miller, Moniteau, New Madrid, Platte, Randolph, Scotland, Shelby, St. Charles, and Ste. Genevieve counties.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard and local public health agencies oversee the community testing events, funded by the CARES Act.