News
Crime / Courts, Education, NewsColumbia Public Schools respond to Missouri Attorney General’s lawsuit
Missourinet requested and received a statement from Columbia Public Schools Tuesday, after Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he sued the district over its mask mandate. In Columbia Public Schools, providing a safe learning environment for all our scholars and staff is our top priority. Because of the district’s safety efforts, our scholars, staff, and families…
Crime / Courts, Education, NewsMissouri Attorney General sues Columbia Public Schools — and any school that might impose COVID-19 mask mandates (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued Columbia Public Schools district leadership over mask mandates imposed to fight COVID-19 transmission. In a “reverse class-action suit,” the state’s top attorney is also suing any district that imposes a mask mandate on students and staff. Read the full complaint here. Schmitt told Missourinet that the mandate “flies…
News, Show Me TodayMissouri ranked 12th in the country in highway-rail collisions in 2020
Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) is a non-profit organization and nationally-recognized leader of rail safety education. Since 1972, OLI remains committed to preventing collisions, injuries and fatalities on and around railroad tracks and highway-rail grade crossings, with the support of public education programs in states across the U.S. Tim Hull is the Executive Director…
