Cardinals president has not given up on lawmakers passing sports gambling bill

Since 2024 is a major election year for Missouri lawmakers running for re-election and higher office, the odds could be even lower to get a sports gambling bill across the finish line.

The roadblock in recent years has been State Senator Denny Hoskins, who is running for Secretary of State. Hoskins wants to regulate video lottery machines, which are not taxed and can be found in many Missouri bars, restaurants, and truck stops.

St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt, III, has been considering whether to ask Missouri voters if they would support the legalization of sports betting. In a statement from DeWitt, he tells Missourinet, “We remain committed to working with partners and representatives across the state to get a bill passed during the next legislative session. Understanding that there will be challenges with this plan due to Senator Hoskins’ positions, we are continuing to explore the feasibility of a ballot initiative in 2024 to get this across the finish line for the people of Missouri.”

To try and get the initiative on the 2024 ballot, the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office says organizers would be required to turn in at least 107,246 valid signatures by May 5, 2024.

Among the neighboring states who have approved sports gambling are Illinois, Iowa, and Kansas.

