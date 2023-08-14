Flooding pours through parts of Missouri

Heavy rainfall fell in parts of Missouri overnight – leaving a mark on some areas of the Show Me State.

About eight inches of rain hit the southeast Missouri area of Marble Hill and Glen Allen overnight, leading to some reported levee breaks. The water levels reportedly piled up quickly but have also lowered rapidly.

A shelter has opened in Marble Hill at the First Baptist Church.

In southwest Missouri, five to seven inches were reported in Lawrence County.

No injuries have been reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping local first responders in southeast Missouri.

Mike O’Connell, spokesman for the Missouri Department of Public Safety, said the State Emergency Management Agency has not received any requests for state assistance at this point.

