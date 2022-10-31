Subscribe

Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

Amendment One: why the Missouri Treasurer is in favor (LISTEN)

By

Photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications

Missouri is currently restricted from investing money from the state treasury in certain types of accounts and from some investment purchases.

For example, it’s illegal for the state’s treasury department to buy municipal bonds issued by local governments that are often used to fund needed infrastructure. That could change if voters pass Amendment One, which would allow more flexibility in state treasury investments.

Among the amendment’s strongest proponents is Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who tells us how Amendment One could benefit the state financially. (LISTEN 10:43)

