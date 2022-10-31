Amendment One: why the Missouri Treasurer is in favor (LISTEN)

Missouri is currently restricted from investing money from the state treasury in certain types of accounts and from some investment purchases.

For example, it’s illegal for the state’s treasury department to buy municipal bonds issued by local governments that are often used to fund needed infrastructure. That could change if voters pass Amendment One, which would allow more flexibility in state treasury investments.

Among the amendment’s strongest proponents is Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who tells us how Amendment One could benefit the state financially. (LISTEN 10:43)