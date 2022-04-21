Toyota is pumping $109 million into its Missouri plant (LISTEN)

Toyota is investing $383 million in four U.S. plants in Missouri, Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee. The company is pumping $109 million in its manufacturing plant in eastern Missouri’s Troy.

The factory has about 1,100 workers. It has been up and running for 30 years.

Terry Henderson, general manager of administration at the Troy factory, indicates the decision makes sense to invest in the Missouri factory.

“We are Toyota’s expert when it comes to cylinder head production,” he said. “So, it’s another opportunity for us to showcase the capabilities of all of our team members and provide quality products to our engine plants that we support.”

Henderson tells Missourinet the investment does not include additional jobs.

“It really provides us additional opportunity to have long term growth here at the Troy plant and continued employment. The impact we have on the community with our overall base of employees, we employ team members from seven or eight different counties within this eastern part of Missouri,” said Henderson.

Gov. Mike Parson applauds the company’s project.

“Toyota’s investment in hybrid and electric vehicles is helping move the automotive industry into the future,” said Parson. “Missouri is a center for advanced manufacturing excellence, and we are excited to see this investment strengthen our talent pool as the industry shifts to more electrified vehicles.”

Henderson expects production on the new lines to begin in the fall of 2023.

Henderson went on to say the plant is hiring most of the time for full-time permanent positions. Starting hourly pay for production line jobs is $24.71. Skilled jobs range in pay from $28-$35.40 per hour.

For more information on jobs there, go to ToyotaManufacturingJobs.com

To hear the Show Me Today interview, click here.

