Missouri’s Vietnam War veterans honored by state and U.S. Defense Department in special ceremony (WATCH)

The Missouri Veterans Commission, state elected leaders and the United States Department of Defense commemorated the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War in a virtual ceremony based out of Jefferson City Tuesday. The event included a pinning ceremony for six veterans to acknowledge their military service in the war.

The ceremony included a reading of a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day proclamation by Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, and remarks from Congresswoman Ann Wagner.

WATCH ENTIRE CEREMONY:

