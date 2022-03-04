2022 Stem Day at the Capitol; learning, fun, human interaction

Students and teachers joined at the Missouri Capitol on Thursday for STEM (Science, Mathematics, Engineering and Technology) Day at the Capitol.

Josie, Rayne and Owen from Camdenton, about 60 miles southwest of the Capital City, joined classmates and friends to gather in real life, a departure from the last couple of virtual fairs due to the pandemic.

Hosted by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, President Dan Mehan says 2022 STEM Day is especially important for the Show Me State because Missouri is rated among the top 10 technology states in the nation.