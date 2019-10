118 Missouri high school graduates earn top ACT score

Missouri’s high school graduating class this year included 118 students getting a top score of 36 on their ACT college entrance exam. Last year, 82 Missouri graduates earned a 36.

The average ACT test score this year for Missouri students was 20.8 – a slight gain from 2018 and also higher than the national average score of 20.7.

The ACT scores show about 25% of Missouri’s 2019 graduating class is college ready – a 3% jump from last year.

The Iowa-based ACT organization provided a list of Missouri schools with students earning a top score.

Grad Year High School HS City 2019 FOX SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL ARNOLD 2019 LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2019 LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2019 LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2019 LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2019 PARKWAY WEST HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2019 PARKWAY WEST HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2019 PARKWAY WEST HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2019 PARKWAY WEST HIGH SCHOOL BALLWIN 2019 BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL BLUE SPRINGS 2019 BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL BLUE SPRINGS 2019 BOONVILLE R-1 HIGH SCHOOL BOONVILLE 2019 BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL BRENTWOOD 2019 CAPE CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL CAPE GIRARDEAU 2019 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2019 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2019 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2019 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2019 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2019 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2019 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2019 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2019 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2019 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2019 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2019 MARQUETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2019 PARKWAY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL CHESTERFIELD 2019 CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL CLAYTON 2019 CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL CLAYTON 2019 CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL CLAYTON 2019 CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL CLAYTON 2019 CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL CLAYTON 2019 CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL CLAYTON 2019 CLAYTON HIGH SCHOOL CLAYTON 2019 DAVID H HICKMAN HIGH SCHOOL COLUMBIA 2019 DAVID H HICKMAN HIGH SCHOOL COLUMBIA 2019 DAVID H HICKMAN HIGH SCHOOL COLUMBIA 2019 DAVID H HICKMAN HIGH SCHOOL COLUMBIA 2019 DAVID H HICKMAN HIGH SCHOOL COLUMBIA 2019 ROCK BRIDGE SR HS COLUMBIA 2019 ROCK BRIDGE SR HS COLUMBIA 2019 FRANCIS HOWELL CENTRAL HS COTTLEVILLE 2019 FRANCIS HOWELL CENTRAL HS COTTLEVILLE 2019 DONIPHAN HIGH SCHOOL DONIPHAN 2019 ROCKWOOD SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL FENTON 2019 ROCKWOOD SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL FENTON 2019 ROCKWOOD SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL FENTON 2019 HELIAS CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL JEFFERSON CITY 2019 COLLEGE HEIGHTS CHRISTIAN SCH JOPLIN 2019 LINCOLN COLLEGE PREP ACADEMY KANSAS CITY 2019 PEMBROKE HILL SCHOOL KANSAS CITY 2019 ROCKHURST HIGH SCHOOL KANSAS CITY 2019 KIRKWOOD HIGH SCHOOL KIRKWOOD 2019 KIRKWOOD HIGH SCHOOL KIRKWOOD 2019 LIBERTY HIGH SCHOOL LAKE ST LOUIS 2019 LEES SUMMIT WEST HIGH SCHOOL LEES SUMMIT 2019 LEES SUMMIT WEST HIGH SCHOOL LEES SUMMIT 2019 LIBERTY NORTH HIGH SCHOOL LIBERTY 2019 LIBERTY NORTH HIGH SCHOOL LIBERTY 2019 PARKWAY SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL MANCHESTER 2019 PARKWAY SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL MANCHESTER 2019 CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL O FALLON 2019 FORT ZUMWALT NORTH HS O FALLON 2019 FORT ZUMWALT WEST HIGH SCHOOL O FALLON 2019 PARK HILL SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL RIVERSIDE 2019 ROLLA HIGH SCHOOL ROLLA 2019 DUCHESNE HIGH SCHOOL SAINT CHARLES 2019 FRANCIS HOWELL HIGH SCHOOL SAINT CHARLES 2019 FRANCIS HOWELL HIGH SCHOOL SAINT CHARLES 2019 FRANCIS HOWELL HIGH SCHOOL SAINT CHARLES 2019 FRANCIS HOWELL NORTH HS SAINT CHARLES 2019 FRANCIS HOWELL NORTH HS SAINT CHARLES 2019 FRANCIS HOWELL NORTH HS SAINT CHARLES 2019 CHAMINADE COLLEGE PREP SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 COR JESU ACADEMY SAINT LOUIS 2019 COR JESU ACADEMY SAINT LOUIS 2019 GATEWAY SCIENCE ACADEMY SAINT LOUIS 2019 JOHN BURROUGHS SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 JOHN BURROUGHS SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 JOHN BURROUGHS SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 JOHN BURROUGHS SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 JOHN BURROUGHS SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2019 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2019 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2019 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2019 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2019 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2019 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2019 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2019 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2019 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2019 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2019 LADUE HORTON WATKINS HIGH SCH SAINT LOUIS 2019 LINDBERGH HIGH SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 LINDBERGH HIGH SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 LINDBERGH HIGH SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 LINDBERGH HIGH SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 LINDBERGH HIGH SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 PARKWAY NORTH HIGH SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 SAINT LOUIS PRIORY SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2019 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2019 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2019 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2019 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2019 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2019 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2019 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY HS SAINT LOUIS 2019 URSULINE ACADEMY SAINT LOUIS 2019 VILLA DUCHESNE-OAK HILL SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 VISITATION ACADEMY SAINT LOUIS 2019 WEBSTER GROVES HIGH SCHOOL SAINT LOUIS 2019 FORT ZUMWALT EAST HIGH SCHOOL SAINT PETERS 2019 SAINTE GENEVIEVE HIGH SCHOOL SAINTE GENEVIEVE 2019 CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL SPRINGFIELD 2019 SPRINGFIELD CATHOLIC HS SPRINGFIELD 2019 WARRENTON HIGH SCHOOL WARRENTON

