Bipartisan oversight committee praised by Haahr over Missouri DOR investigation

The Missouri House Speaker is crediting a bipartisan House oversight committee for some of the changes that have happened at the state Department of Revenue (DOR).

Ken Zellers is serving as the DOR’s acting director. He’s been in that role since March 22, when former DOR Director Joel Walters resigned after being criticized by lawmakers in both parties about a tax withholding issue.

House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, addressed the DOR issue with Capitol reporters during the 2019 session’s final day in May.

“We believe that changes are coming in the Department of Revenue (DOR), and we believe some of those changes happened after the work that we (Missouri lawmakers) did. Obviously, there is a concerted effort to let people know about the taxes and how they need to update their tax information,” Haahr says.

Speaker Haahr is referring to the bipartisan House Special Committee on Government Oversight, which is chaired by State Rep. Robert Ross, R-Yukon.

“I want to thank the chairman of that committee Robert Ross, who did (an) untold amount of work in trying to get to the bottom of that,” Haahr tells the Capitol Press Corps.

Chairman Ross told Missourinet again on Sunday that the committee is working to draft a final report about the DOR.

