Missouri Chamber praises Parson for making workforce development a top priority

Missouri’s governor says infrastructure and workforce issues were two common themes he heard during meetings this week with agriculture and business leaders in northern Missouri’s Mexico, Kirksville and Moberly.

Governor Mike Parson (R) spoke to Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX (AM 1230) on Monday, after hosting an “agriculture in business roundtable” at the Orscheln Farm and Home distribution center in the Magic City.

“And it was pretty evident what everybody was talking about in the room, which really matches up with what other segments of the state are talking at the same time,” Parson says. “And the two things that are the highlights out of all of this is infrastructure and workforce development.”

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry President says the Show-Me State is making great strides toward making our workforce one of the most competitive in the world.

Chamber President Dan Mehan is praising Parson for making workforce development a top priority for his administration.

“He gets it, he understands the critical need that it is,” says Mehan. “That along with infrastructure. It’s great to have the governor come and listen to the people on the front line trying to find those employees and create those opportunities. So, it’s great for him to do a listening tour.”

Mehan participated in the governor’s agriculture in business roundtable in Moberly.

Parson says community colleges will play a key role in moving the workforce forward.

A proposed ten-cent gasoline tax increase on the November statewide ballot has the vocal support of Governor Parson.

“It’s a huge vote in November, the people are going to make that decision but I think it’s really important that we inform them the best we can, we tell them what we’re going to do, how we’re going to do it and when we’re going to do it and I think we ought to be able to tell that to the voters,” Parson says.

If Missourians approve the gas tax increase, it would be phased in over four years at 2.5 cents annually.

Missouri’s fuel tax hasn’t been increased since 1996.

Governor Parson will deliver the keynote address at Thursday morning’s 8 o’clock ham breakfast at the State Fair in Sedalia, and will also participate in the “agriculture’s next generation in the workforce roundtable” Thursday at 1 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds.

