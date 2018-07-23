Duck Boat lifted from Table Rock Lake

The Coast Guard addressed media Monday morning after it took crews an hour and a half to raise up the Ride the Duck boat.

“They attached a rig sling system to the duck as you can see. Once that was attached and secure they raised the vessel slightly to determine stability… Once that was complete and the divers were out of the area they raised it to the surface and once it was there they dewatered it and it will be moved to the boat ramp,” says Scott Stroermer of the Coast Guard.

The boat’s recovery will help inspections and investigations to continue.

The boat salvage is underway, and it started at 9 a.m. Friday morning, they say its expected to take a few hours.

The NTSB is investigating right now for this whole thing and it’s an investigation that’s expected to take a while.

Missourinet media partner KOLR-TV contributed this story