Parson: “I don’t like the state of Missouri being without a Lieutenant Governor”

Missouri’s new governor confirms he’s considering calling a special session for the Legislature to examine a bill to allow him to appoint a lieutenant governor.

Governor Mike Parson (R) made his comments Monday morning at the Statehouse in Jefferson City, in response to a question from Missourinet.

“There’s going to be discussion on that and it needs to be done,” Parson says. “I don’t like the state of Missouri being without a Lieutenant Governor, and for me I aim to use that position to help with this transition.”

Former Governor Eric Greitens (R) resigned on Friday afternoon, and Parson was sworn-in as governor about 30 minutes later.

The lieutenant governor’s position is currently vacant.

“If there’s ever a time those two offices need to be working together, it’s now,” says Parson. “So, hopefully we’ll check out the legalities of it and figure out what it is, but that will be a priority to figure out what we’re going to do with the Lieutenant Governor’s position on that.”

Parson is expected to address a rare joint session of the Legislature next Monday afternoon, at about 5 p.m.

Parson held a private Cabinet meeting this morning at the Statehouse.

Before that meeting, he stepped outside his office to speak to Capitol reporters, as his Cabinet members sat behind him watching the briefing.

