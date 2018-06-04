Missouri Governor Parson continues outreach this week; Cabinet meeting set for Monday

Missouri’s Attorney General is praising Governor Mike Parson (R) for his preparation before being sworn-in Friday in Jefferson City as the 57th governor of the Show-Me State.

Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) met Friday morning with Parson, at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

“I was impressed with the level of preparation, and just the amount of work that they have gotten done in 48 hours,” Hawley says.

Hawley says he spoke to Parson about several topics, including cases the state is facing.

Hawley tells Missourinet there are about 42,000 ongoing legal cases in Missouri, adding that many involve state agencies.

Governor Parson was sworn-in Friday evening.

He pledges to work daily to bring honor, integrity and transparency to the governor’s office. Parson also says now is the time for Missourians to come together and to help one another.

His message is being praised by State Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove.

“And I appreciated the governor’s message about unity and the importance of building relationships as we move forward for the people,” says Kelly.

Kelly traveled from her southwest Missouri district to Jefferson City, for Friday’s swearing-in ceremony.

Parson plans to hold a Cabinet meeting on Monday morning at 10:30, in Jefferson City. Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones tells Missourinet while the Cabinet meeting will be private, Parson will address the Capitol Press Corps at 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Governor Parson tells Capitol reporters he will always be ready to listen to ideas.

He is scheduled to meet Tuesday with Kansas City Mayor Sly James (D), and a bipartisan group of mayors from “Missouri Mayors United for Progress.”

After the ceremony, Parson also told reporters that it’s an honor to serve as Governor, and that public service is a privilege.

Parson says there’s an opportunity to have a fresh start in state government, and says he’s optimistic about Missouri’s future.

Parson also says it’s important for Missouri to have a lieutenant governor, adding that it’s an important position and he believes it will become more important.

Meantime, Missouri Attorney General Hawley is reiterating his call for the Legislature to give his office subpoena authority in the Sunshine Law context.

“We have it in other contexts, we do not have it in the Sunshine Law context. We are constantly hampered in our inability to compel subjects of investigations to respond to us,” Hawley says.

Hawley says he’s talked about this issue in the past, with now-Governor Parson.

