Parson’s office releases swearing-in ceremony details for Friday in Jefferson City

Missouri’s 57th governor will be sworn-in Friday evening in a private ceremony at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, says Parson will attend a prayer service Friday afternoon at 4 at First Baptist Church, just a few blocks from the Capitol in downtown Jefferson City.

The church’s website notes the church is “in the city and for the city” of Jefferson City.

Parson is scheduled to be sworn-in Friday evening at 5:30 in the Governor’s office. Missouri Supreme Court Judge Mary Rhodes Russell will administer the oath of office.

Jones says the prayer service and swearing-in ceremony are both private events. While they’re not open to the general public, they are open to the news media.

You’ll be able to watch the swearing-in ceremony on missourinet.com.

Governor Eric Greitens (R) plans to resign Friday evening at 5.

Parson’s spokeswoman, Jones, says details for a public reception will be announced at a later date. Jones tells Missourinet the reception will not take place Friday.

Jones says Lt. Governor Parson has been in meetings and on the phone all day, and doesn’t plan a press conference today.

In another development, the Missouri House and Senate are now officially scheduled to convene for a rare joint session on June 11th at 5 p.m. That is a Monday.

Parson is expected to deliver a speech to the joint session that evening.

Top Missouri legislative leaders, including House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, and Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, met with Parson Wednesday morning at the Statehouse, and invited him to address a joint session of the Legislature.

Richardson and Richard said Wednesday that their most important focus is working to make sure they help Parson with a “smooth transition of power.”

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet