Missouri House and Senate leaders invite Parson to address joint session of Legislature

Missouri House and Senate GOP leaders said Wednesday morning in Jefferson City that their most important focus is working to make sure they help Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson (R) with a “smooth transition of power.”

Governor Eric Greitens (R) announced his resignation on Tuesday, effective Friday afternoon at 5.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, briefed the Capitol Press Corps on Wednesday morning, after he met with Parson.

“We had a productive meeting with Lieutenant Governor Parson,” Richardson says. “We extended an invitation to him to come address a joint session of the General Assembly at some point over the next couple of weeks.”

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, and Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe, R-Jefferson City, also participated in the meeting with Parson.

The three veteran lawmakers addressed about 20 reporters after the meeting, including television crews from St. Louis and Kansas City.

“I think I speak for the President Pro Tem (Ron Richard) and the Majority Leader (Mike Kehoe) when I say we’re pleased that there’s an open line of communication, and our most important focus is making sure that we help the Lieutenant Governor with a smooth transition of power,” says Richardson.

Kehoe says that “for all practical purposes”, Missouri has been without a governor for the last five months.

Richardson tells Capitol reporters Wednesday’s meeting was productive.

“We’ve talked about some issues, we’re sharing our staff with the Speaker’s office and my office to help in the transition along with some other elements,” Pro Tem Richard says. “The Majority Leader is going to help through some of his staff.”

Meantime, Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones tells Missourinet details are being finalized about Parson’s swearing-in ceremony as governor.

Jones says Parson’s Wednesday has been packed with meetings, adding that no press conferences are planned for today.

