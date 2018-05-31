Missouri Cattlemen’s Association “thrilled” Parson to lead the state

The leaders of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association say they are pleased Lt. Governor Mike Parson, R, will be sworn in as governor on Friday and cite Parson as a staunch supporter of Missouri agriculture.

Missouri Cattlemen’s President Greg Buckman says they are “thrilled to have a fellow cattleman as the governor of the second-largest beef cattle state in the nation.”

Executive Vice President Mike Deering calls Parson a statesman and a man of character who has a history “of making tough decisions and always fighting for farm and ranch families who make up (the state’s) largest economic driver.”

Fellow Republican, Gov. Eric Greitens is set to resign, amid scandal, on Friday at 5 p.m. Parson’s swearing-in as Missouri’s 57th governor will follow.

By Julie Harker of Brownfield Ag News