B-17 bomber flights will be offered this weekend in Chesterfield

(This story is written by Missourinet St. Louis contributor Todd Sauter)

The Liberty Foundation has organized a “Salute to Veterans” tour near St. Louis, which gives you the chance to fly this weekend in a B-17 bomber that’s never been available to the public for flight experiences.

The B-17 Flying Fortress is regarded as the most famous bomber of World War II, and the “Madras Maiden” is one of just 12 still flying, with flight and tour opportunities available.

“For those that cannot afford to spend $450 to ride on a B-17, we open the airplane at the end of the day when the rides are complete to the public, free of charge, and they can tour the airplane. Families can come out and they can go through the airplane front to back,” volunteer Captain Bob Hill tells Missourinet.

The airplane is an educational outreach tool, and flights are available this Saturday and Sunday (June 2-3), with proceeds going to keep the plane flying.

A flight costs $450 this weekend at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, which is near the Missouri River. Each flight experience lasts about 45 minutes.

This B-17, which was built in 1944, has nine available seats on each flight.

The airport’s website notes Spirit has a 7,485 foot all-weather runway, along with a 5,000 foot parallel runway.

You can find more information about this weekend’s flights by visiting www.libertyfoundation.org or by calling (918) 340-0243.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet