Wife, stepson of Missouri KKK leader charged with murder

By Korey Johnson, KREI radio

Two people are in jail in connection with the death of KKK leader Frank Ancona of Leadwood, MO. St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin says his wife, 44-year-old Malisa Ancona and her son, 24-year-old Paul Jinkerson Junior, are facing multiple charges.

“I’ve charged them both with the same things. There’s four felonies. I’ve charged them both with murder in the first degree, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence,” says Mahurin. “The indication is that they tried to conceal some things. I charged them also with abandonment of a corpse.”

Bond has not been set for either suspect.

The probable cause statement indicates Ancona was killed in Leadwood and taken to Washington County and dumped. His body was found on Saturday by a family out for a fishing trip along the Big River near eastern Missouri’s Belgrade.

Autopsy results revealed that Ancona had been shot in the head.

Because of Ancona’s connection with the KKK, Mahurin says this case has generated a lot of attention from local and national media.