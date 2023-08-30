Chiefs 53-man roster set…for now

Among the surprises of NFL cutdown day for the Chiefs on Tuesday afternoon was the release of quarterback Shane Buchele, who spent the last couple of weeks running the number two offense. Instead, Andy Reid will go with former first-round pick Blaine Gabbert, the former Mizzou and St. Louis Missouri native. There could still be roster movement as waivers clear on Wednesday. The Chiefs will then put together their 16-man practice squad. A couple of notes to point out. DE Charles Omenihu is not on the 53-man roster because of his six-game suspension to start the season and DT Chris Jones was placed on the “reserve/did not report” list. He also isn’t listed on the 53-man roster.

QUARTERBACKS (2) Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert

RUNNING BACKS (3) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon

RECEIVERS (7) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice, Richie James, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross

TIGHT ENDS (3) Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10) Donovan Smith, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Prince Tega Wanogho, Wanya Morris, Nick Allegretti, Mike Caliendo, Lucas Niang

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (10) George Karlaftis, Derrick Nnadi, Keondre Coburn, Turk Wharton, Malik Herring, Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Matt Dickerson, BJ Thompson, Neil Farrell Jr. (acquired via trade from Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday) LINEBACKERS (6) Nick Bolton, Willie Gay, Leo Chenal, Drue Tranquill, Jack Cochrane, Cam Jones

CORNERBACKS (5) L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones

SAFETIES (4) Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Mike Edwards, Chamarri Conner.

SPECIALISTS (3) Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, James Winchester.