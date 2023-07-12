Busch and Kauffman rank among the best for stadium food, but CITYPARK was missed (LISTEN)

Betting.com poured over 100,000 reviews for major sports stadiums across the United States and crafted their best and worst stadiums for food. Busch Stadium, home of the Cardinals, ranked 14th and Kauffman Stadium for the Royals ranked 8th in the country. However, the site only ranked MLB, NFL, NBA, and NHL stadiums. They failed to look into MLS stadiums. That’s where Matt Crossman steps in. Matt toured CityPark, the home stadium of St. Louis’ new soccer franchise, and focused more on the food than the match. Matt wrote an article for Missouri Life Magazine and joined us on Show Me Today to talk about the experience. Foodies will want to listen.

