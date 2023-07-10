Missouri offers low interest loans for energy saving projects

With energy prices on the rise, Missouri is offering a way to make investments now to save down the road. Applications are being accepted for infrastructure investments that reduce energy use and costs.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is offering low-interest loans to communities for qualified investments on energy-efficiency and renewable energy projects. Those who receive loans repay the loan back with the money saved on energy costs from that project.

Five-million dollars in loan financing is available on a first-come, first-served basis for loans between $10,000 and $1 million.

K-12 public schools, higher education institutions, public and private hospitals, schools, and libraries, as well as local governments are eligible to apply. Eligible recipients must not be in default or have a default pending.

Examples of projects include lighting fixtures and lamps, combined heat and power systems, waste heat recovery, high efficiency heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, and building shell improvements such as insulation.

Since 1989, the program has made over 600 loans, resulting in energy savings of more than $214 million.

Applications are due by June 30, 2024.

Click here for more information and to apply.

Copyright © 2023