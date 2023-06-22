Lombardi Trophy coming to the Missouri Capitol

The Missouri Capitol hosts numerous displays, many of them for a limited time.

Next week, those displays will include the Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl LVII.

The trophy was earned by the Kansas City Chiefs when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in February. The public can view the trophy free of charge on the first floor of the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, June 27th and Wednesday, June 28th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

A press release from the governor’s office states that visitors will need to enter the Capitol through the main security entrance (south side) where they will then follow verbal and posted directions to the trophy viewing area. Attendees will have a photo opportunity with the trophy and staff members will be present to assist.

“As the 57th Governor, I’m excited to host the Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy that our Kansas City Chiefs brought home to Missouri here at the Capitol,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We’re proud to open this event to Chiefs’ fans across the state to provide an additional opportunity to celebrate our Kansas City Chiefs and share in their Super Bowl victory.”

The event is part of the Chiefs Champions Tour, in which the trophy, accompanied by Chiefs players and personnel, will travel around Missouri and surrounding states where the team has a fan presence. More information, including updated tour stops, can be found at chiefs.com/championstour.

