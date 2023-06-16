Hawley says U.S. Justice Department is being misused to go after Trump

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, is taking the U.S. Justice Department to task for indicting former president Donald Trump in connection to storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He called it “incredibly political” in an interview with Missourinet.

“I just think it’s 100% politics,” he said. “I think it’s the guy in power using his Justice Department to try to take out his rival.”

Hawley also accused the Biden Administration of being hypocritical for indicting the former president while not going after President Joe Biden.

“Here’s the thing that really stinks about it, from my point of view, is that Joe Biden has all of these documents,” he said. “Whatever they’re accusing Trump of, (Biden has) done – thousands of documents classified (that) he was never supposed to have stored up next to his Corvette and his various homes and his offices all over the place. And I don’t see a grand jury investigating him. I don’t see the FBI knocking down his door.”

Meanwhile, one of Trump’s former attorneys general, Bill Barr, told Fox News last weekend that Trump is “toast” if half of what’s in the federal indictment is true.

Trump is once again seeking the Republican nomination for president.

