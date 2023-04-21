Chiefs GM has a decision to make on former first round draft pick

The NFL Draft is next Thursday in Kansas City. Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach still has the decision to make on whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option on running back Clyde Edwards-Heliare, a first-round pick in 2020. He’s dealt with injuries over his career and had just 302 yards and three touchdowns in ten games. A seventh-round pick last year, Isiah Pacheco emerged as the number-one back.

Veach says he can make that decision after the draft. His focus is on Thursday. Veach always has his eyes open for wide receivers in the draft even though he’s happy with what they have in-house.

Many fans from the Kansas City area will be at Union Station on Thursday night to see who the Chiefs take with the number 31 pick which could happen close to 10 o’clock that night. That would be a long day for Chiefs Kingdom and Veach hints they could trade out of the first round.

The Chiefs are looking for an edge rusher to replace Frank Clark, it’s also possible they move up in the draft.