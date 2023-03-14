Missouri has an increased interest in wine (LISTEN)

Missourians all over the state are taking an interest in wine. The COVID-19 pandemic bolstered an opportunity to spark such growth.

The state’s over 130 wineries are convincing residents to consume locally.

Cameron Conner is here with the University of Missouri grape and Wine Institute’s viticulture specialist (the study of grape cultivation), Dean Volenburg, and enology specialist (the study of wine and wine-making), Stephan Sommer, to discuss Missouri’s wine interest, why Missouri is equipped for optimal growth, and how to get feedback if you are interested in winemaking.