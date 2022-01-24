Greatest football game you ever watched? Chiefs OT thriller certainly ranks up near the top

It is really easy to say that is the greatest football game that I have ever seen because it is so fresh in my mind. There are many criteria for determining the greatest of all-time, but this one will live in history as one of the most exciting games played. It’s a game that Patrick Mahomes will always remember.

The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, ran for a score, and with 13 seconds left in regulation led Kansas City to a game-tying field goal. Josh Allen was fantastic for the Bills, passing for 329 yards and four touchdowns. All four of those TDs went to Gabriel Davis, who finished with 201 receiving yards.

The Chiefs and Bills combined for 25 points and three lead changes in the final 1:54 of regulation in Sunday’s AFC Divisional matchup. It took Patrick three plays and just 13 seconds to go 44 yards to set up Harrison Butker’s 47 yard field goal to force overtime.

Travis Kelce, who hauled in a catch in the final seconds to set up the kick, made an incredible grab at the side of the endzone to cap the Chiefs OT win.

KELCE FOR THE WIN!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7ZDYjEMuxY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 24, 2022

The Chiefs become the first franchise in NFL history to host four consecutive conference championship games. Kansas City will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.