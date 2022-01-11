New effort helps Missourians enroll in Health Insurance Marketplace before Saturday’s deadline (AUDIO)

The deadline is Saturday for Missourians to enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace. Anyone can sign up for health coverage through the marketplace.

Iva Shepherd, with the Missouri Primary Care Association, says a new effort, called Show Me Coverage, provides free enrollment help to Missourians to get covered through the Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicaid Expansion.

“We know the need is great and sometimes it can be very cumbersome to call healthcare.gov. And even if you’re doing it on your own, it can be hard to understand. So, we wanted to be able to simplify and we also have the desire to help. That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing. We want to help and we want to educate, and we want our consumers in the state of Missouri to get the medical care that they need,” she says. “That’s why we have trained staff at our federally-qualified health care centers to help the consumers.”

Shepherd says there are spots left to get enrollment help.

“It’s a little different than last year. There are more plans due to the American Rescue Plan,” says Shepherd. “It’s made coverage more affordable and accessible for people across the country. There have been more people enrolling this year due to the demand and the need for affordable health care. And as I said, we have more train staff to help at our health centers.”

She says trained staff can get you signed up in about 10 to 30 minutes.

For more information, go to ShowMeCoverage.org or call 1-800-891-7350.

To hear the full interview, click below.

