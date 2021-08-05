Royals poung White Sox, snap four game losing skid

The Royals snapped their four-game losing skid emphatically with a 9-1 win over the White Sox in the Windy City.

They scored early and often as they built a 6-0 lead through four innings. Ryan O’Hearn led the offense with a home run and three RBIs.

.Edward Olivares, Salvador Perez and Michael A. Taylor also all went deep, and Carlos Hernández earned the victory with five innings of work, in which he allowed just two hits, two walks and one run while striking out six.

Daniel Lynch starts tonight’s finale with the series up for grabs.