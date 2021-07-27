Sterk steps down from Mizzou

The University of Missouri and Mizzou Athletics Director Jim Sterk mutually agreed he will step down from his position after his replacement is hired.

“I am grateful for the hard work of our amazing staff, coaches and student-athletes, as well as the generous support of our alumni and friends during my tenure as athletics director,” Sterk said. “I believe that Mizzou Athletics is well positioned for future success, and I wish our coaches and student-athletes well in their continued quest for academic and athletic excellence. MIZ.”

Sterk was the 20th A.D. at Missouri and oversee record fundraising, maneuvered through a pandemic and oversaw major facility projects, including new home of Mizzou Football, the $98M South End Zone Facility, opened in the summer of 2019, and ground is scheduled to be broken in the fall of 2021 on a new $34 million indoor football practice facility that will be located southwest of Memorial Stadium.

Mizzou broke the Tiger Scholarship Fund’s record in raising $55.5 million this past fiscal year to surpass the previous mark of $50.4 million set in 2017 by more than $5 million.