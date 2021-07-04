Fireworks, food and music plentiful at Missouri Fourth of July events, urban and rural

Missourians from all corners of the state have numerous Fourth of July celebrations to choose from, large and small.

Several thousand people are in Jefferson City for this weekend’s popular Salute to America event, which is taking place around the Missouri Capitol and in the downtown shopping district.

This afternoon’s Route 66 car cruise is underway and continues until 4 p.m. There’s also an axe throwing tournament, and plenty of food. The “Red, White and Boom” fireworks display will begin at 9:45 pm, near the Capitol. It’s one of the largest displays in the state.

Another big event is the Heritage Freedom and Fest in eastern Missouri’s O’Fallon. It’s taking place at the Ozzie Smith Sports park. The 135th Army Band performed Saturday, and the national band “Styx” performs on stage tonight at 9. There will also be fireworks tonight at 10:15 in O’Fallon.

The 40th Fair St. Louis is taking place in downtown St. Louis. They have a large fireworks display, which will take place near the Gateway Arch and the riverfront. The display will begin tonight at about 9:45.

Many of the smaller towns across Missouri are also holding Fourth of July events, including the northern Missouri farming town of Green City. This year’s theme is Missouri’s Bicentennial. Green City has a pork meal, and they’ll have a fireworks display tonight as well.

And in the small southeast Missouri town of Oran, the 109th Oran Fourth of July picnic is underway at the Guardian Angel Knights of Columbus Hall. They normally feed about 1,000 people at the dinner. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem) and the late U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson (R-Cape Girardeau) have said that the Oran Fourth of July picnic has the best fried chicken anywhere in the world.

A fireworks display will take place tonight in Oran, a town of 1,500 residents.

