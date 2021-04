The St. Louis Cardinals battled through five scoreless innings before falling to the Nationals 3-2 in Washington.

The Cards took a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning thanks to Dylan Carlson’s run-scoring triple and a sac fly from Austin Dean.

The Nationals then rallied for two runs in the eighth to take the lead for good.

Starter Adam Wainwright tossed 7 innings of one run ball, while striking out 10.

St. Louis and Washington will now meet up in the rubber game of their series today at 3:05 p.m.