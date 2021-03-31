Chase Daniel signs with his sixth NFL team

Former Mizzou QB Chase Daniel tweeted on Tuesday that he was continuing his NFL career in 2021. The 34 year old announced he is signing with the L.A. Chargers to back up Justin Herbert. In college, Daniels starred for Mizzou, where he threw for 12,515 yards and 101 touchdowns in four seasons.

During his NFL career, Daniel has played for New Orleans, Kansas City, Philadelphia, New Orleans again, Chicago, Detroit and now the Chargers. In 11 seasons, he’s thrown eight touchdown passes. According to overthecap.com, Daniel has earned over $38 million. That shows the value in bringing in a backup who understands playbooks, learns quickly and can run an offense at a moment’s notice.