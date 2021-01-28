Chiefs haven’t lost a Super Bowl when they wear red jerseys

Since the Super Bowl is being held in Tampa Bay, an NFC city, the Buccaneers are designated as the home team. They just so happen to be the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, but as the home team they get first choice on what uniforms they want to wear and they have decided to go with their white road jersey and pewter pants. For the second year in a row, the Chiefs will be wearing their red home jerseys with white pants.

Oh my 😍 pic.twitter.com/JXIlhktipA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2021

If you believe in all the hokey superstitions (like me), you’ll be interested to know some facts about uniforms in the Super Bowl.

Teams that wear white jerseys are 34-20 in Super Bowls, but the Chiefs won their two Super Bowls wearing red and lost their first when they wore white. Here’s another interesting fact. AFC teams have won 27 Super Bowls, the NFC has won 27. The winner this year breaks the tie. I’m assuming since Tampa Bay has worn white all post-season, they’ve decided to stick with the mojo their road uniforms have brought them this postseason?