Missouri organizes 9 mass vaccination clinics

The Missouri National Guard and the state are working to organize nine mass coronavirus vaccination sites across the state. During today’s press conference at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson says the sites could be up and running by the end of the month.

“Each team will have the capability to administer as many 2,500 doses per day,” says Parson. “We will be starting in southeast Missouri. We will have a setup this weekend to make sure we run all the traps – to make sure everything is going well as we expand into the weeks to come.”

KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau reports the southeast Missouri vaccination event will be in Poplar Bluff on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hydro Adventures. The vaccinations will be free. There are 1,000 doses designated for the clinic.

Dates and locations for the other sites will be released once they are finalized.

Missouri National Guard mass vaccination teams will be made up of 30 support workers, who will help with traffic control, administrative support, and data input.

Parson says targeted vaccination teams will also be in Kansas City and St. Louis to work with clergies to assist the most vulnerable populations.

“The purpose of all these vaccine teams is to support our existing vaccinators and provide additional vaccination sources for eligible Missourians that may otherwise have a hard time receiving one,” says the governor.

These will consist of four-person teams with one vaccinator and three support staff to assist with administrative duties. A press release from the Governor’s Office says targeted vaccinated teams will have the capability of giving up to 160 doses per day, per team.

The National Guard will also be deploying administration teams to help with data backlogs at the local level. Administrative support teams, made up of three people, will help providers with paperwork and data backlogs due to vaccination entry requirements.

“We are proud to be a small part of the whole-of-government effort to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our fellow Missourians,” said Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, Missouri National Guard Adjutant General. “This effort is truly a team effort, led by DHSS and consisting of multiple physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, local governments and others.”

Vaccine supply remains extremely limited. Parson says the mass vaccination and target vaccination sites will ensure that vaccines are being administered as efficiently as possible and that every Missourian will have the opportunity to eventually receive a vaccine regardless of where they live.

