Northwest Missouri expanding attendance for nationally ranked basketball team

The Northwest Missouri State University Department of Athletics will allow a limited number of fans into Bearcat Arena for women’s and men’s basketball doubleheaders starting with tonight’s men’s top five matchup with Washburn. The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team (5-0 overall) will and Ichabods will tip at 6 p.m. Northwest will play host to Emporia State Saturday at 2 p.m. to close out this week’s action.

“We used the two games we hosted in December as a trial run for some spacing and mitigation plans and feel very confident we can expand our capacity beyond the players’ families,” Athletic Director Andy Peterson told Bearcatsports.com. “With the number of season-ticket holders who responded to our inquiry about attending games, we can safely accommodate them along with our parents. We’ll have a little more than 400 people in there, which should provide a solid game day environment for our student-athletes and their competitors.”

Student-athlete family members and season-ticket holders from 2019-2020 who expressed interest will have access to purchase seats this week. There will be no general admission tickets available for purchase. Other controls include the requirement of face coverings as per Northwest Missouri State University and City of Maryville policies, many hand sanitizer stations and limited concessions offerings.

Tommy Rezac reports: