Missouri experiences mild flu season so far

The coronavirus pandemic could be driving down influenza numbers in Missouri so far this flu season. The state’s reported flu case count is drastically different this year compared to 2019. State Health and Senior Services Department figures show 634 people have tested positive for the flu so far this flu season, compared to more than 3,000 at this time last year.

Southeast Missouri appears to have the highest flu rate at this time.

One influenza-associated death has been reported in Missouri, compared to 415 at this time last year.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says seasonal flu activity in the U.S. remains low.

Meanwhile, Missouri’s COVID-19 cases amount to 386,095 since March and at least 5,433 coronavirus-related deaths. State figures show 2,540 patients are in a Missouri hospital being treated for the virus.

Missourians are advised to:

• Wear a face covering.

• Avoid close contact with sick people.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after touching shared objects or surfaces such as door knobs, light switches, remote controls, shopping counters, debit card readers, etc. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

• Stay home while you’re sick and limit contact with others to keep from infecting them.

