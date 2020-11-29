Missouri State women rally to top nationally ranked Maryland

No. 24/25 Missouri State out-scored No. 11/12 Maryland by 25 points over the game’s final 21 minutes Saturday, overcoming a 43-27 deficit late in the first half for an 81-72 victory over the Terrapins at the Gulf Coast Showcase at Alico Arena.

Senior Brice Calip scored a career-high 26 points and went 10-for-14 at the foul line to lead the Lady Bears (2-0) to their fifth victory over a top-25 team in the last 36 games, while the Terps (1-1) became the highest-ranked team MSU has beaten since No. 5 Duke in the 2001 Sweet 16. The 16-point deficit was the largest overcome by the Lady Bears since a 20-point comeback at Oklahoma last November.

Missouri State closes out the tournament Sunday afternoon with a 1:30 p.m. Central game against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons lost to No. 14 Arkansas and defeated Davidson so far in the Beach Bubble.