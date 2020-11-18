Days after robbery charges dropped, Chiefs sign former first rounder to practice squad

Days after robbery charges were dropped against former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, he was signed by the Chiefs to their practice squad. The Giants released Baker in the offseason after his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Florida. The State Attorney’s office dropped the charges against Baker and ended up charging a South Florida lawyer with extortion. Baker was a first-round 2019 draft pick out of Georgia and certainly helps at a position that the Chiefs have struggled at this year.

