NFL teams get a warning from Goodell over COVID-19

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a new memo to all 32 teams about punishments if Covid-19 protocols are not followed. Goodell said teams could lose draft choices or forfeit games if the schedule needs to be adjusted because of a spread of the virus. The memo comes after the Tennessee Titans had to reschedule their Week Four game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of an outbreak.

The New England and Kansas City game was also moved from Sunday until Monday after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu both tested positive for Covid-19.