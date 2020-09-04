Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Health / Medicine / White House coronavirus task force ramps up recommendations for Missouri: wear masks and close bars

White House coronavirus task force ramps up recommendations for Missouri: wear masks and close bars

By

St. Louis firefighter Charlie Hangee adjusts the St. Louis flag mask he just placed on the Stan Musial Statue at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, September 3, 2020. The fire department is assisting the St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce, installing face coverings to a number of statues in the St. Louis area, pushing the message to wear masks to stop the spread of Covid. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The latest report from the White House coronavirus task force has elevated its recommendations for Missouri. Missouri currently has the 10th highest case rate in the country.

According to the August 30 report, the numbers are jumping in the college towns – and so are the bars and parties—so the task force also says “Bars must be closed” and  strongly urges “Mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission.”

Gov Mike Parson has resisted the calls for a statewide mandate.

The group says university towns need a comprehensive plan to test all returning students with routine surveillance testing.

Here’s the report: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/7201488-Missouri-8-30-20.html

Subscribe to our daily newsletter