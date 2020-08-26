Royals even up series with the Cardinals

Ryan McBroom singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Royals held on to clip the Cardinals 5-4 in St. Louis. Ryan O’Hearn went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. Josh Staumont got the win and former Cardinal Trevor Rosenthal his seventh save. John Gant took the loss. Tommy Edman had a two-run double for St. Louis. Paul DeJong was cut down at the plate in the eighth.

The visiting Royals will try to win their second series of the season when they face the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Kansas City will start Jakob Junis (0-0, 4.00 ERA), who is returning from a bout with back spasms. He hasn’t pitched since Aug. 7, when he allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings during the

Royals’ 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. In two career starts against the Cardinals, Junis allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out 15 batters in 11 innings. The Cardinals will start Dakota Hudson (0-2. 3.46 ERA), who has failed to complete five innings in each of his three starts this season. He limited the Cincinnati Reds to one hit in 4 2/3 scoreless innings on Friday before reaching his pitch limit.