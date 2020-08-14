Southwest Missouri company to lay off 127 workers soon

Joplin-based Lozier has notified the state that it plans to permanently reduce its workforce by about 127 people. The business makes retail store fixtures.

In a letter to the state, Lozier says the layoffs are expected to begin in October and be completed by the end of January 2021. The Joplin site is reportedly switching to more distribution and what one employee describes as “light assembly”.

The company currently has about 350 workers.

Rob Rauch of Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin contributed to this story

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet