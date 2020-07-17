Missouri State Fair cancels many activities, remains youth livestock show

The Missouri State Fair will feature the outdoor youth livestock showings, but the other traditional activities have been called off, because of COVID-19 safety concerns from vendors, guests and state agricultural officials.

The event runs Aug. 13-23, 2020 in Sedalia.

Opening Day Ceremony, Governor’s Ham Breakfast, the carnival midway and all other non-youth livestock-related events are canceled.

The state fair’s marketing director said in a press statement today:

The Fair takes pride in hosting a quality outdoor experience for all fairgoers. That success relies heavily on the support of our partners, sponsors and vendors. As those supporters have evaluated the effect the pandemic has had on their ability to participate, many have had to limit or cancel their participation. Limited concessions will be on grounds to service our exhibitors and their families.

Governor Mike Parson, an enthusiast for keeping the fair open, is expected to issue a statement today. We’ll have more on this story.