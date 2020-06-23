MLB Commish sets 60-game schedule for 2020. Players could report to training by July 1

>>’Play Ball!’ Owners Approve Return After Players Association Reject Latest Offer

Commissioner Rob Manfred had decided to implement a 60-game schedule beginning in late July after a conference call with the owners unanimously supporting it. This came on the heels of the players union rejecting the last MLB proposal by a 33-to-5 vote for a 60-game schedule with an expanded post-season. There is one major hurdle standing in the way of fans seeing baseball in 2020. The union must inform MLB by Tuesday afternoon if players can report to camp by July 1st and consent to a 67-page manual on health and safety protocols.