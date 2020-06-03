Missouri National Guard soldiers responding to protests at nation’s capital

Gov. Mike Parson says Missouri is sending National Guard soldiers to Washington, D.C. to help with protests there. At a press conference today, Parson says the troops will be sent out within a day or so.

“All of our jobs, no matter what state you’re in, no matter who the president is, protecting Washington, D.C., protecting the monuments, protecting our history of who we are, is important and should be important to every citizen,” says Parson. “Politics out the window for aside, we’ve got to maintain that law and order. So, we’re more than willing to help to preserve that.”

Protests have emerged around the country since last week’s death of George Floyd in Minnesota. He died after a white police officer pressed a knee into Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes while the African American man was on the ground in handcuffs.

Other states are also sending troops in response to protests in Washington. About 5,000 troops are reportedly expected to help with security there.

Democratic governors in Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware have turned down requests from Defense Secretary Mark Esper to provide National Guard help in Washington.

More than 1,000 National Guard troops are scattered across Missouri to help keep peaceful protests from turning violent.

