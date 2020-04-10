Golf is still an option during social distancing (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

While Missourians practice social distancing there is an outdoor activity taking steps to provide enjoyment and safety. Scott Hovis, the executive director of the Missouri Golf Association, says there are many courses following the MGA’s safety guidelines.

I understand some of my podcast listeners are from out of state, but some of the measure the MGA is recommending to their courses in Missouri, should be followed in all states and at your local course. You’ll pick up some great tips. Plus, if you’re not much of a golfer now may be the time to get out and try to work on your game.

1. Courses for the most part are not as busy as they usually are this time of year, so if you’re like me, you won’t have to worry as much about feeling rushed or pressured to play at a quick pace.

2. The USGA has set guidelines to make golf more enjoyable for those of us that aren’t 3-handicap players. Scott offers some great insight.