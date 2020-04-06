SEC pushes back workouts, meetings until end of May

>>SEC Moves Back Practices, Meetings Date To May 31st

University of Missouri athletes won’t be returning to practices until the end of May. The SEC announced all in-person activities, including practices and meetings, will be suspended until at least May 31st because of the coronavirus pandemic. |

The conference previously opted to stop all activities through mid-April and reevaluate the situation. Beginning today, the SEC will permit its football teams four hours of virtual film review per week, which is a two-hour hike. First-year Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz had only three spring practices before the postponements.