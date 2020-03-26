Former Mizzou football standout Brock Olivo quarantined in Italy

Former Mizzou star running back Brock Olivo is quarantined in Italy for six weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. He accepted a job to coach the Lazio Ducks that plays in Italy’s top American football league and arrived in February about the time the coronavirus exploded in Italy.

The 43-year-old played at Missouri and was the school’s all-time rushing and touchdown leader when he left. He played four years in the NFL with Detroit primarily on special teams.

He told the Chicago Tribune the conditions in Italy were “close to apocalyptic,” but he and his family are healthy.