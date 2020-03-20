BREAKING: Missouri House member tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 has hit the Missouri House of Representatives. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The following information was released in a statement by House leadership in both parties.

“We are still working to notify members and staff that might have been in contact with the member and have requested all employees stay out of the Capitol for at least the next 10 days. While we learn more and work closely with DHSS to take every precaution necessary, we keep this member and their family in our thoughts and prayers in their battle to return back to health.”

Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield), Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield), Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon), and Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo (R-Arnold), Assistant Majority Floor Leader J. Eggleston (R-Maysville), and Assistant Minority Floor Leader Tommie Pierson Jr. (D-St. Louis) issued the statement.

The Legislature is on spring break and is not scheduled to be back until at least March 30 anyway.

